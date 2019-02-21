

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported that its preliminary operating result or EBIT for the financial year 2018 increased by 33.3% to 95.1 million euros from the previous year's 71.4 million euros.



Sales increased 12.4% to 659.7 million euros from 587.0 million euros in the previous year.



The book-to-bill ratio, the ratio of order intake to sales, amounts to 1.03 for the full year. At the end of the fourth quarter, Pfeiffer Vacuum had an order backlog of 144.9 million euros, an increase of 13.7% over the previous year.



Eric Taberlet, CEO and Nathalie Benedikt, CFO said,'...... In 2019, we would like to continue our revenue growth. With regards to the EBIT margin, we do not expect any significant improvement during the implementation period of the strategy.'



The company said that the final annual result will be published on March 28, 2019.



