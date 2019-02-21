

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German optics firm Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net income went up to 174 million euros from previous year's 172.9 million euros.



The pretax result increased to an anticipated 250 million euros from previous year's 248.6 million euros.



Consolidated sales rose to 1.43 billion euros from 1.39 billion euros last year. External sales including VAT grew to 1.65 billion euros from previous year's 1.61 billion euros.



The number of units sold went up to 8.15 million pairs of glasses from prior year's 8.11 million.



Further, Fielmann said it raised dividend to 1.90 euros per share from 1.85 euros last year.



Looking ahead for 2019, the company plans to open new stores in German-speaking markets, as well as in Italy and Poland.



