FinAPU Supports Union Investment in Internal Credit Risk Assessment in the Money Market Fund Sector

VIENNA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Investment is the asset manager of the cooperative financial group in Germany and manages more than 330 billion Euro for private and institutional investors. Union Investment is one of the leading fund companies in Germany.

In the future Union Investment will rely on the support of the innovative risk management platform FinAPU for its internal credit risk assessment. FinAPU enables networked risk management and a credit risk assessment of securities and issuers in real time. The risk models, processes and functions implemented at Union Investment have been adapted to the requirements of the EU Money Market Fund Regulation and aligned with the company's requirements.

Flexible workflow design enables the integration of in-house processes

"Thanks to the regulatory expertise of the persons involved, we were able to adjust models and processes efficiently and benefit from the experience with auditors and banking regulators," specifies Sebastian Schäfer, responsible for the implementation of the new EU Money Market Fund Regulation at the portfolio management group of Union Investment, describing the benefits of the new cooperation with FinAPU. "We are convinced that the user-friendly and stringent design of the rating application ensures high-quality results. The high data quality of the input parameters because of the close cooperation with established data providers is very helpful."

The challenge during the implementation phase was the integration of different databases and processing large amounts of data. Because FinAPU comprises master, owner and fundamental data of 31 million entities, which are automatically linked, evaluated and sent to defined processes and models. The successful application at Union Investment proves that FinAPU provides a valuable contribution to the core tasks of fund companies.

