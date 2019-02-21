Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Polymetal receives Industry Mover Sustainability Award 21-Feb-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 21 February 2019 Polymetal International plc Polymetal receives Industry Mover Sustainability Award Polymetal International plc has received the Industry Mover distinction from RobecoSAM for its excellent sustainability performance and becomes the first Russian company to be included in RobecoSAM's Sustainability Yearbook, the world's most comprehensive publication on corporate sustainability. "We are pleased that our commitment to integrate sustainable development principles in our business has been highly recognised by RobecoSAM. Leadership in sustainability has always been a priority for us. However, we believe that sustainable development means continuous improvement in the way we deal with environmental, social and governance issues, and there is always room for improvement regardless of where we are now" - said Daria Goncharova, Chief Sustainability Officer of Polymetal. RobecoSAM's Sustainability Yearbook lists the world's most sustainable companies that fall within the top 15% of their industry in environmental, social and governance performance. For the 2019 Yearbook, RobecoSAM assessed 2,686 companies from 60 industries, selecting 458 for inclusion (click here [1] to access the 2019 Yearbook) . Polymetal has been listed in the 2019 Yearbook with the Industry Mover distinction that is awarded to the company within the top 15% of its industry which has achieved the largest proportional improvement in sustainability performance compared to the previous year. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is the top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Polymetal supports the UN Global Compact, EITI, CDP, Cyanide Code and Global Reporting Initiative. The Company is part of the following leading sustainability ratings: ? Dow Jones Sustainability Index ? MSCI ESG ? FTSE4Good ? Euronext-Vigeo ? STOXX Global ESG Leaders To learn more about Polymetal's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability [2] or see the Company's annual sustainability report "20 years of sustainable development". 