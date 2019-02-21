

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX plc reported fiscal 2018 net profit of 1.42 billion pounds, down 14% from last year. Reported earnings per share was 71.9 pence compared to 81.6 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 2.14 billion pounds from 2.10 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 84.7 pence compared to 80.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 7.49 billion pounds compared to 7.34 billion pounds, last year; underlying growth in revenue was 4%, for the period.



CEO, Erik Engstrom, said: 'Key business trends in the early part of 2019 are consistent with 2018, and we are confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2019.'



The Group proposed a full year dividend increase of 7% to 42.1 pence. The Group stated that its long term dividend policy is unchanged.



