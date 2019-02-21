

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company grew 12 percent to $3.55 billion from $3.17 billion a year ago. Earnings per share grew 13 percent to $2.80 from $2.48 last year.



Underlying earnings were $3.237 billion or $2.55 per share, compared to $3.272 billion or $2.57 per share a year earlier.



Underlying EBITDA was $9.16 billion, up 4 percent from $8.82 billion last year.



Revenue for the year increased 5 percent to $27.61 billion from last year's $26.24 billion.



Further, the company proposed a final dividend of $0.51 per share, equal to 40% of second half underlying earnings.



Looking forward, the company projects significant further potential and by 2022, it is targeting an additional $3-4 billion annual underlying EBITDA run-rate improvement, relative to 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX