AroCell AB (publ) Year-End Report 2018

"2018 has been an exciting year for AroCell with several major events. In April, AroCell signed a global non-exclusive license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). Roche is the market leader in diagnostics and the diagnostics part of the company has sales of just over SEK 100 billion and a global market share of around 20%. The license agreement gives Roche global sales rights for which AroCell receives royalties from future sales. Through the license agreement and the future cooperation with Roche, AroCell has very good prospects of making TK1 a standard biomarker in diagnostics and treatment primarily on analysis platforms intended for larger central laboratories."

Michael Brobjer, CEO

Significant events during the reporting period 1 October - 31 December

AroCell signed a distribution agreement with the French company Eurobio Scientific, for distribution of AroCell TK 210 ELISA in France and Switzerland

Michael Brobjer stared as CEO on December 8, 2018

Anders Hultman started as CFO on December 1, 2018

AroCell's Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Staffan Eriksson, presented preliminary results from the U-CAN TK1 lymphoma study at the International Society of Oncology Biomarkers (ISOBM) in Hamburg. The preliminary results suggest that TK 210 ELISA may be used for monitoring the effect of therapy of DLBCL patients under rituximab + CHOP treatment, and for determination of overall survival rate

AroCell presented a poster at ISOBM in Hamburg Demonstrating Enhanced Diagnostic Value When Using AroCell's Proprietary Sample Preparation Method

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted AroCell's patent US 10,100,128 titled "Monoclonal Anti-TK1 Antibodies"

Significant events after the reporting period

AroCell launched a new website. The goal with the new website is to facilitate for customers, business partners and investors to find relevant information about AroCell.

AroCell signed a distribution agreement with the Beijing based company Gongyingshi for the promotion and distribution of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA in China.

Reporting period 1 October - 31 December 2018

Net sales were 0 (209) KSEK

Loss before financial items was -5 462 (-5 757) KSEK

Cash flow from operating activities was -4 854 (-2 947) KSEK

Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0,14 (-0,20) SEK

Cash and cash equivalents were at the end of the period 29 734 (17 249) KSEK

Reporting period 1 January - 31 December 2018

Net sales were 782 (502) KSEK

Loss before financial items was -20 757 (-17 266) KSEK

Cash flow from operating activities was -16 407 (-15 235) KSEK

Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0,59 (-0,60) SEK

Cash and cash equivalents were at the end of the period 29 734 (17 249) KSEK

Year-End report 2018

For more information:

Michael Brobjer, CEO

Telephone: +46

AroCell is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, February 21, 2019 at 08:30.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

For more information; www.arocell.com

Attachment