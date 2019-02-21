

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 profit to equity shareholders rose to 1.00 billion pounds from a restated 827 million pounds in the prior year. Basic earnings per share were 31.3 pence, up from 26.0 pence last year.



Underlying EBITA for the year declined to 1.93 billion pounds from 1.97 billion pounds in the prior year and includes an adverse exchange translation impact of 34 million pounds. However, underlying earnings per share increased by 2 percent to 42.9 pence from 42.1 pence a year ago.



IFRS revenue for the year was 16.82 billion pounds, compared to a restated 17.22 billion pounds in the prior year. Revenue declined 1 percent on a constant currency basis.



Sales decreased to 18.41 billion pounds from a restated 18.49 billion pounds in the prior year, as the expected reduction in Typhoon production activity was largely offset by growth in the U.S. businesses.



Order intake increased by 8.0 billion pounds to 28.3 billion pounds, while order backlog increased by 9.7 billion pounds to 48.4 billion pounds following this year's record order intake.



For the year ending 31 December 2019, the Group's underlying earnings per share is expected to grow by mid-single digit compared to the full-year underlying earnings per share in 2018 of 42.9 pence, assuming a US$1.30 to sterling exchange rate.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 13.2 pence per share for a total of 22.2 pence per share for the year. Subject to shareholder approval at the May 2019 Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 3 June 2019 to holders of ordinary shares registered on 23 April 2019.



Separately, BAE Systems' board announced the appointment of Stephen Pearce as a non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 June 2019.



Nick Rose, who has served as a non-executive director of the company for just over nine years, will retire from the Board at the end of the year, and the Board has agreed that Pearce will succeed him as Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from the beginning of 2020.



Pearce is currently Finance Director of Anglo American plc, a role he has held since April 2017. He has more than 16 years of public company director experience and over 30 years of financial and commercial experience in the mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries.



