

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L) reported profit before tax of 122.6 million pounds for the six months to 31 December 2018 compared to 113.9 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.79 pence compared to 5.33 pence.



First-half turnover improved to 3.03 billion pounds from 2.83 billion pounds, a year ago. Net fees were 568.0 million pounds compared to 525.8 million pounds.



The Board increased the interim core dividend by 5% to 1.11 pence per share. The interim dividend payment date will be 12 April 2019 and the ex-dividend date is 7 March 2019 (record date 8 March 2019).



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said: 'Looking ahead, although we remain mindful of continuing macroeconomic uncertainty, the outlook in the vast majority of our markets remains positive. Our second half focus will be on driving consultant productivity, while selectively investing in our key markets to build on our existing scale, balance and diversity. Our financial strength and highly experienced management teams stand us in good stead for the future.'



