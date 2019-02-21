Klövern AB (publ): Klövern transfers own repurchased shares and acquires additional shares i Tobin Properties

At the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2018 the shareholders of Klövern AB (publ) decided to authorize the board to decide on acquiring and transferring the company's own shares. The authorization is intended to provide the board with greater possibilities to adapt the capital structure of the company to the capital requirement from time to time and thus be able to contribute to increased shareholder value. The authorization enables the board to transfer shares in connection with financing of acquisitions of properties or companies through payment in the form of the company's own shares.



The Board has used its authorization and has transferred 1,423,260 ordinary shares of series B at a price of approximately SEK 12.6 per share. The total purchase price amounted to SEK 17,933,069. After the transfer, the company owns 90,956,740 own ordinary shares of series B, corresponding to 9.8 per cent of the total number of registered shares in the company.



Klövern has acquired an additional 1,423,260 ordinary shares in Tobin Properties AB (publ) at a price of SEK 10 per share. The total purchase price of the shares that have been acquired amounted to SEK 14,232,600. After the latest acquisition, Klövern owns 84.6 per cent of the shares in Tobin Properties, corresponding to 86.4 per cent of the votes.

