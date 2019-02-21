

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Thursday, in its 2018 preliminary results, reported that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, totaled 101.7 million euros, lower than last year's 200.7 million euros. EBITDA margin was 4.1 percent.



During the year, the company generated consolidated sales of 2.46 billion euros, compared to 3.08 billion euros last year.



Order intake in 2018 increased by 73 percent to 4.75 GW, the Group noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX