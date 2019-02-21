Clientron Corp., a world-leading supplier of thin client and embedded systems, will proudly present its embedded computing solutions for smart parking, food industry and factory automation solutions at Embedded World 2019, taking place at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg (No. 2-645, Hall 2) from Feb 26 to 28, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany.

Clientron will demonstrate industrial embedded solutions at the event:

3.5" Single Board Computer (Saber-AL-3500) - equipped with Intel Atom E39xx processor family, offering triple displays and three RS-232/422/485 COM ports for easy automation system integration.

- equipped with Intel Atom E39xx processor family, offering triple displays and three RS-232/422/485 COM ports for easy automation system integration. Fanless Embedded System (IT900) - powered by high performance Intel Core i processors and featuring the flexible e-Door concept for I/O expansion options to fulfill customized demands.

- powered by high performance Intel Core i processors and featuring the flexible e-Door concept for I/O expansion options to fulfill customized demands. Fanless Embedded Box PC (Mace-AL-200) - DIN rail design supporting rich I/O ports, wide temperature and wide voltage for various industrial applications.

- DIN rail design supporting rich I/O ports, wide temperature and wide voltage for various industrial applications. Industrial Panel PC (Pike-AL-1500SP) - 15" panel PC with fully IP65/IP69K rated protection, fanless stainless steel enclosure design for the most demanding industrial applications such as food and beverage industries.

- 15" panel PC with fully IP65/IP69K rated protection, fanless stainless steel enclosure design for the most demanding industrial applications such as food and beverage industries. Industrial Panel PC (Pike-AL-1700SP) 17" panel PC with IP65 front panel protection, fanless and robust aluminum/SGCC enclosure design for critical environment.

The advantages of Clientron's embedded computing systems are designed for high quality, durability, flexibility and maximum compatibility to facilitate the business transformation towards IIoT solutions. To know more about its custom design, manufacturing capabilities and services, please visit Clientron at booth No. 2-645, Hall 2, Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Embedded World 2019 or visit its website: www.clientron.com.

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated to providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS, Automotive Electronics and Embedded Computing Solutions. We are steadfast in our commitment to develop and provide even more advanced IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com

