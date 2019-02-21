Gemma Atkinson, Georges St-Pierre, Helen Flanagan, Myleene Klass and Jessica Wright Head a Roster of Stars on TV.FIT - The New Fitness Streaming Service Committed to Getting the Nation Moving

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workouts from the biggest names in entertainment, sport and fitness are available through TV.FIT - a new exercise solution for people who haven't the time or money for gym memberships.

The physical and mental benefits of keeping fit are no secret. Inactivity raises the risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes, some cancers and can also damage emotional wellbeing. Yet in Britain, 37% of people do no exercise* and only one in seven belong to a gym**.

In an increasingly busy world where work and family pressures can undermine good fitness intentions, TV.FIT is a flexible health solution for all ages and levels. No-contract membership costs just £4.99 per month or £49.99 annually and subscribers connect via iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and Smart TV browsers, making workouts possible anywhere, at any time.

Best of all, TV.FIT delivers maximum choice with unlimited access to over 100 exercise programmes including:

Stronger - a 12-week plan with actress, TV and radio host Gemma Atkinson alongside her PT "Evil" Steve Chambers.

FI7ness - a seven-week training programme mixing toning, cardio and HIIT exercises by TOWIE original Jessica Wright and Esmee Gummer.

STRIKE - a testing martial arts-inspired plan with MMA world champion Georges St-Pierre and celebrity PT Pierre Pozzuto.

Mumma Fit - a postnatal fitness and wellness plan with Coronation Street actress and mum-of-two Helen Flanagan who is guided by post natal guru Jane Wake.

MyBody - a 12-week home workout programme with musician and radio host Myleene Klass and fitness expert Louis Rennocks.

TV.FIT also offers workouts led by the UK's most sought-after fitness experts including blogger and personal trainer Carly Rowena, star of Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins Esmee Gummer, who presents Hot Shots, plus Pierre Pozzuto and Mila Lazar whose ultimate HIIT workout FST will test even the fittest of subscribers. Other content includes The Boxx Method - a pick 'n' mix of boxing, yoga and cardio, spinning class Entempo Ride and - to get the kids moving more - children's music and dance programme CBeebies Boogie Beebies.

Done with paying for health club memberships you never use? Ready for total workout freedom? Hungry for a challenge where stars of entertainment, sport and fitness double up as workout buddies?

Welcome to TV.FIT - the home of fitness

* European Commission Sport and physical activity report, March 2018

** The 2018 State of the UK Fitness Industry Report