$100,000 Up for Grabs in the World's Largest Digital Talent Search by Playbook

Playbook Hub winner-takes-all talent campaign is committed to helping artists commercialise their creativity

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Budding UK performers and artists can today enter a new online talent competition to win $100,000. The Playbook Hub is being launched to tap into the creative economy by enabling 10,000 creatives from more than 100 countries to manage their businesses better - and could help send them on the road to stardom.

Wannabe musicians, artists, photographers, actors and all creatives from the UK can submit a 60 second showcase of their skills at: www.project-playbook.com . This will drive entrants getting booked for performances via their profile between 13 February and 17 March 2019 and by gaining votes from friends, fans and the public, they stand a chance of winning $100,000. The winner will be announced on 3 April.

Rudi Pienaar, Playbook Hub founder, said: "Playbook Hub gives artists and creatives the opportunity to upload their portfolio and list their offerings. It is unique because it offers a solution to both existing and unrepresented artists. It also allows clients to contact them or their management for bookings, performances or the commissioning of pieces of work - a perfect ecosystem for creatives to commercialise their craft. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for creatives to convert their side hustle into their profession."

The technology underpinning Playbook Hub is a custom built and a constantly-evolving technology platform. Playbook combines the service technology of several different offerings into a single package in order to create a service that is currently unequalled in reach, both in terms of global spread and the types of creatives that the platform can host.

The Playbook Hub launch is timely, as there are careers that exist today that were unknown less than a decade ago. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis details that creative skills account for 4.2 percent of the country's GDP - a staggering $704 billion. In addition, according to Bankrate , 37 percent of Americans have a 'side hustle', that earns them an additional $8,200 on average, per annum.

Each aspect of the Playbook Hub platform has been developed to allow the simplest, most efficient and most transparent interaction between the artist, or their agent, and the client from booking request to final payment.



'It's all about making the process easier for everyone, and Playbook Hub seeks to do just this. It took two years of consultation with key players to identify the needs of the artist community, talent agents and the clients and we are proud of the product we have today. As an easy-to-use online tool, Playbook's goal is not only to facilitate open communication between artists, agents, and clients, but to provide a hub which actively seeks to develop the mental wellness of artists and prepare them to take the next step in their careers," added Rudi Pienaar.

For your chance to win the $100,000 grand prize, and more info about the campaign, visit: www.project-playbook.com

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824675/Playbook_Logo.jpg )