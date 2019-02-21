

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported profit before tax of 40.98 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a loss of 1.60 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 13.23 pence compared to a loss of 7.47 pence per share, prior year. Profit before tax, amortisation and impairment of acquired intangibles and transaction related costs, declined to 50.16 million pounds from 53.94 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 16.34 pence from 17.01 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved to 637.38 million pounds from 630.64 million pounds, a year ago. Fee income was 574.2 million pounds compared to 562.3 million pounds, 4% growth at constant currency.



The total (paid and proposed) dividend for the year is 9.88 pence per ordinary share. The proposed final dividend of 5.08 pence will be paid on 17 May 2019 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 23 April 2019 subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2019.



John Douglas, Chief Executive, said: 'Trading conditions in most of our markets appear satisfactory and against this background, the Board's view of the 2019 outlook for the Group is unchanged and is in line with market expectations.'



