Quectel Partners with Deutsche Telekom to Develop Integrated nuSIM Solution

-- Quectel partners with Deutsche Telekom to bring nuSIM solution to answer the cost-sensitive IoT market, with the first nuSIM modules from Quectel commercially available in the second half of 2019 --

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the world leading cellular and GNSS module vendor, announced that it has partnered with Deutsche Telekom to launch the integrated nuSIM solution, an innovative integrated SIM solution specifically designed for low-cost devices used in mobile IoT applications. The first nuSIM modules from Quectel will be commercially available in the second half of 2019.

The integrated nuSIM is an optimized solution where SIM function moves directly into the module chip with no physical presence of the SIM card. Perfectly matching LPWA network and SIM, nuSIM helps realize significant cost, time and space savings for players along the IoT value chain, especially suitable for IoT application scenarios such as smart metering, smart wearables and other IoT verticals which require low power consumption and constrained size.

The nuSIM solution would dramatically simplify the form factor of IoT devices and significantly reduce related SIM logistics costs. It provides minimum hardware and software footprint and is capable of being provisioned using a small size encrypted file as part of module production process. In addition, minimalist design offers optimized internal functions and interfaces with paramount power efficiency, which definitely will work with the needs of emerging cost-sensitive vertical market and help OEMs to speed up time to market at lower cost.

