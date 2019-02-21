

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) said that it reached an agreement with Millicom International Cellular, S.A. for the sale of the entire share capital of Telefónica de Costa Rica TC, S.A., and for the sale by Telefónica's subsidiary Telefonica Centroamérica Inversiones, S.L., 60% of which is owned, directly and indirectly, by Telefonica and 40% by Corporación Multi Inversiones, of the entire share capital of Telefónica Móviles Panamá, S.A. and Telefónica Celular de Nicaragua, S.A.



The aggregate amount of the transaction (enterprise value) for all the companies is $1.650 billion or about 1.455 billion euros at the current exchange rate. The transaction is expected to generate capital gains before taxes and minorities of around 800 million euros.



With this transaction, together with the sales of Telefónica Móviles Guatemala and Telefónica Móviles El Salvador, announced on January 24, 2019, Telefónica completes the sale of all its operations in Central America for an aggregate amount (enterprise value) of $2.298 billion or approximately 2.025 billion euros.



