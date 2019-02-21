The Finnish PV equipment provider and the Lithuanian PV panel maker will manufacture IBC solar cells at Solitek's factory in Vilnius with an initial production capacity of 60 MW.Finnish automation and laser technology company Valoe Corporation and Lithuanian solar module maker Solitek have announced they will jointly produce interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells at Solitek's manufacturing facility in Vilnius, Lithuania. Valoe said in a press release it acquired the solar cell production business of JCS SoliTek R&D from Solitek parent Global BOD, Scandinavia's largest ophthalmic prescription ...

