International Premiere - The New MARC O'POLO Campaign Features Top Model Anna Ewers in Front of the Camera With her Sisters for the Very First Time

MARC O'POLO presents its Spring/Summer 2019 campaign with an international premiere: Top model Anna Ewers in front of the camera for the first time with her sisters, Andrea and Antonia Ewers.

Anna Ewers. One of the world's most sought-after and successful models. Sometimes serious, sometimes laughing, always true to herself. Appearing in front of the camera with her sisters for the very first time. Three sisters who are friends. Also at Anna's side: Julian Schneyder. Modern and edgy, with a natural nonchalance. Behind the camera: Alasdair McLellan, whose analogue photographs create intimacy while leaving room for the protagonists.

MARC O'POLO explores the theme of friendship with its S/S19 campaign, Friends. All you need. "Friendship. That's what really matters in life. It's a theme that captures the zeitgeist and reflects the values of MARC O'POLO," says Susanne Schwenger, CPO of MARC O'POLO.

Friends. They're allies, companions, confidantes. And in times like these, they're more important than ever. Friends share memories, a good dinner, a favorite sweater, a problem. Sometimes, they even share parents. Like top model Anna Ewers and her sisters, Andrea and Antonia. Each is a strong woman with her own direction. What matters is their cohesion. That being-at-home feeling they have with each other. Intimate, familiar, relaxed. Sometimes, friends are all you need.

Friends. The MARC O'POLO campaign song.

A tribute to friendship. Composed exclusively for MARC O'POLO by Iman Orths, a fresh talent from Manchester. Iman started piano at 7 and wrote her first song at 11. Her composition for the S/S19 campaign was inspired by the power of images. By Anna and her sisters. And by Iman's intimate connection with her own sister, a friendship that means everything to her.

