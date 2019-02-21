M J Mapp Turns to LEVERTON's AI Platform for Real Estate Transaction

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M J Mapp, the UK's leading specialists in commercial property and asset management, today announced that it has on-boarded LEVERTON's market-leading data extraction and document management platform to support real estate lease data extraction. The UK-focused firm that manages commercial property portfolios for an array of fund managers, REITs and other property owners initially tested the LEVERTON platform's capabilities on a pilot program in support of a transaction for one of their customers.

The first live transaction project will serve as a precursor to the businesses partnering together on future projects to accelerate transactions and offer ongoing management for M J Mapp's customers.

LEVERTON's AI-powered platform employs its learnings from complex commercial real estate and legal documentation previously exposed to in order to automatically and efficiently identify, extract and structure relevant data points, accelerating insights driven decision making in support of real estate transactions and portfolio management.

"Our collaboration with LEVERTON enables us to save countless hours of manual data entry and sorting, meaning that we are now able to focus our time and attention to doing what we do best - providing an unrivalled property and asset management service to our customers and clients. We are really looking forward to seeing this relationship develop in the next few years," said Robert Stark, Senior Executive Director, Property Management Strategy & Operations at M J Mapp.

"We're thrilled to be working with M J Mapp who bring their years of commercial property management expertise to our partnership. With them, we are hoping to both build our platform's understanding of the specific needs of various real estate clients and thereby develop improved and pragmatic solutions for the market," said Richard Belgrave, Chief Revenue Officer, LEVERTON.

About M J Mapp

M J Mapp is a market leader in the management of commercial and mixed use property and employs nearly 260 people to manage around £9 billion of commercial property and 4,500 occupiers throughout the United Kingdom for a variety of leading funds, REIT's and other investors in Real Estate.

About LEVERTON

LEVERTON provides deep insights from unstructured data found in corporate and legal documents. Trusted by over 100 leading companies to create value through structured data with its AI-powered, deep learning, data extraction platform, LEVERTON is located globally, with offices in New York, London, New Delhi and Berlin. Better Data. Smarter Decisions. Contact us at www.leverton.ai.

Contact: Sabina Masova, Head of Marketing, LEVERTON, sabina.masova@leverton.a