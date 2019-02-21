BizClik Media Announces the Launch of FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company, BizClik Media , has launched its latest brand, FinTech Magazine.

As the finance industry continues to be disrupted by the advent of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, cashless payments and open banking, this new platform, based on the success of Gigabit Magazine, aims to bring you the latest insights from top-tier CTOs, CIOs and more.

FinTech Magazine explores the digital transformation journeys of leading global businesses and find out how the experts are navigating this exciting new financial landscape.

The cover star this month is global insurance leader Marsh, which has just released its latest CMT (communications, media and technology) study, outlining what the adoption of disruptive technologies like AI and IoT will mean for the industry. CMT Practice Leaders Alexander Chao and Thomas Quigley explain how the risks involved in digital transformation can be successfully navigated.

Meanwhile, the magazine team sat down with software solution provider Finastra's Senior Director, Smita Gupta, a powerful woman in fintech who is responsible for the firm's marketing across the APAC region. Gupta discussed Finastra's newly-launched open banking readiness index and how financial institutions can best prepare for the future.

Be sure to check out the company reports on Santander, Generali, Nationwide, Adyen and more, as well as the top 10 this month examining which fintech startups are the ones to watch in 2019.

Read the latest issue here .

About FinTech Magazine

FinTech Magazine is an innovative content platform and community providing industry-leading insight, news, analysis and reports for digital and IT leaders in the world of finance as it undergoes a significant technology transformation.

A digital media platform aimed at executives and business leaders, the FinTech brand encompasses a website which is regularly updated with the latest news and insights from the worlds of technology and finance, as well as a monthly magazine featuring interviews with experts in the fields on topics ranging from blockchain and mobile payments to cybersecurity and insurtech.

FinTech Magazine is powered by BizClikMedia, a dynamic and disruptive digital media company. Please send any inquiries or advertisement requests to info@fintechmagazine.com.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

