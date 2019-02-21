Wood Awarded $8m Significant Contract for the Design of World's Largest Single Site Refinery

ABERDEEN, Scotland, February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Wood has been awarded an $8million contract by ADNOC Refining to deliver pre-front end engineering and design (pre-FEED) for a new refinery in Ruwais, in the western region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is set to become the world's largest refining and petrochemicals complex.

The award is for a state-of-the-art refinery with a capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The new refinery will be designed to have full conversion capability and allow integration with existing petrochemicals infrastructure in Ruwais.

Wood will provide a pre-FEED package based on its proven design and execution expertise and drawing upon Wood's global centres of engineering excellence supported by the local Abu Dhabi based team. Wood will provide services including licensor selection, site master plan development, scope of work for the FEED phase as well as an EPC schedule and cost estimate. The Pre-FEED phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

ADNOC Refining CEO Jasem Ali Al Sayegh said: "Today marks a significant step towards fulfilling ADNOC's strategy of developing the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex in the world. We are delighted to partner with Wood and to have their global expertise available to us. This a major milestone in the future growth plans of ADNOC Refining."

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood's Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: "We are pleased to continue our relationship with ADNOC Refining. This pre-FEED award allows us to partner with ADNOC in developing a world-scale state-of-the-art facility - a major flagship development for the UAE. This contract also enables us to expand our footprint in the Middle East and supports our commitment to developing and enhancing local engineering capabilities in Abu Dhabi."

