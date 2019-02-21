Valmet to supply a new wood handling line to Metsä Group's Joutseno pulp mill in Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet has received an order for a new wood handling line from Metsä Group's Joutseno pulp mill. The expansion works are starting this year and will be completed during spring 2020. Metsä Group's investment will make it possible to process larger amounts of fiber wood.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2019 orders received. The value of the order is around EUR 10-15 million.

"Our softwood debarking capacity will increase with a third as a result of the expansion. This increases the effectivity of our operations and ensures the reliability of our debarking long into the future, and also enables the increase of the pulp production capacity in the future," says Ari Tanninen, Vice President for the Metsä Fibre Joutseno mill.

"Our high capacity wood handling line provides an energy efficient, safe and high yield solution for the Joutseno mill. We are happy to continue our good cooperation, and also have the ability to do performance monitoring through our Industrial Internet applications to further improve the performance of the mill's wood handling," says Paulo Aguiar, Vice President, Wood and Pulp Handling Business Unit, Valmet.

Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a log infeed conveyor with de-icing, hydrostatically supported debarking drum and state-of-the-art horizontal feed chipper. The capacity of the new wood handling line will be 470 m3/hour.

Valmet will supply a new wood handling line to Metsä Group's Joutseno pulp mill in Finland. (Photo: Metsä Group)

About the customer Metsä Group, Joutseno mill

Metsä Fibre Joutseno pulp mill is world's largest single line polysulfide softwood pulp mill. The annual production capacity of the Metsä Fibre Joutseno mill is 690,000 tons of soft wood. Metsä Group's board industry company Metsä Board's chemi-mechanical refiner pulp mill is located at the same site. The chemi-mechanical refiner pulp produced in Joutseno is mainly used for Metsä Board's own folding boxboard production.

