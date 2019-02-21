Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report



2019-02-21 / 09:40

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q3

German:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q3_201

8.pdf English:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q3_201

8.pdf



Language: English

Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Stephansplatz 12

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.doco.com



