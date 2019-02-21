JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stJanuary 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st January 2019 US$ 9.85

The NAV at 31 January 2019 is $9.85 per share ($9.85 at 31 December 2018). Increases in the NAV per share of 6 cents from share buybacks and income accrued on investments of 2 cents were offset by fx losses of (4 cents) and expenses and finance costs of (4 cents). Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

