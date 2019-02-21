

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly on Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, with reports suggesting that the two sides are working on memorandums of understanding that would form the basis of a final deal.



The benchmark DAX was up 17 points or 0.15 percent at 11,419 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Banking giant Deutsche Bank dropped 1 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that it has lost $1.6 billion over nearly a decade on a complex municipal-bond investment that it bought before the 2008 financial crisis.



Fuchs Petrolub slumped 8 percent. The world's largest independent manufacturer of lubricants and related specialty products said it sees lower EBIT in FY19.



Deutsche Telekom declined 1.5 percent after it reported fourth-quarter net loss of 431 million euros, compared to profit of 1.33 billion euros last year.



Beverage filling and packaging company Krones plunged more than 8 percent as its fiscal 2018 consolidated net income declined 19.5 percent to 150.6 million euros from 187.1 million euros last year.



Consumer goods maker Henkel rose half a percent on reporting a rise in FY18 adjusted profit.



In economic releases, the Eurozone manufacturing PMI dropped further to 49.2 in February while services PMI hit a three-month high of 52.3, survey from IHS/Markit Research showed.



German manufacturing sector slumped into contraction in the month.



