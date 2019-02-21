Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-02-21 / 10:26 *Neubiberg, 21 February 2019 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, has invested a total of around EUR 40 million in two wind farms and a solar park for two portfolios of institutional investors. The plants are in profitable locations within the Bavarian administrative districts of Aichach-Friedberg, Bayreuth and Hof. * The plants of the Baar wind farm, type Nordex N117/3 MW, have already been connected to the grid since November 2017 and benefit from a guaranteed feed-in tariff of 7.69 euro cents per fed-in kilowatt-hour (kWh). The wind turbines were erected in the Aichach-Friedberg district. The Vestas V126/3.45 MW wind turbines of the Körbeldorf wind farm near Bayreuth, were put into operation as early as February 2017 and receive a feed in tariff of 8.38 euro cents per kWh. The Friedmannsdorf solar park with a total output of around 10 megawatts is currently being constructed in the Hof administrative district. Modules from Canadian Solar and Huawei inverters are to be installed. Starting of operations is envisaged for the second quarter of 2019. "Bavaria is a highly attractive and demanded investment location for renewable energy assets. Our excellent market access and industrial professionalism give us the decisive advantage in portfolio management," says Karsten Mieth, Chairman of Encavis Asset Management AG. "Sustainability is becoming increasingly important for our investors," he adds. "These three parks will produce climate-friendly energy for around 13,400 households each year and will make their contribution to meeting the EU's climate targets." *About Encavis Asset Management AG:* Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors customised portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energy sources. The company has been investing successfully in this sector since 2006 covers the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the plants. Encavis Asset Management AG is a fully owned subsidiary of Encavis AG and, as part of the Encavis Group, profits from the latter's many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of Europe's leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy sources. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently more than 1.9 gigawatts (GW). The environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) achievements of Encavis AG have been rated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and were awarded the ISS-oekom's Prime Label. More information about the company can be found at www.encavis.com [1]. *Contact:* *Encavis Asset Management AG* Tanja Van den Wouwer Head of Marketing & Client Relations Management Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025 E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com End of Media Release Issuer: Encavis Asset Management AG Key word(s): Energy 2019-02-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 779617 2019-02-21 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c00b172cff6d9972f295e2c9d2bc883&application_id=779617&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2019 04:26 ET (09:26 GMT)