Brillio to Showcase the New Know How of Winning with the Modern Data Ecosystem at Chief Data, Analytics Officers & Influencers, UK 2019

Brillio to sponsor and exhibit at Chief Data, Analytics Officers & Influencers, UK 2019

SAN RAMON, California, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a global digital technology consulting and solutions company, today announced its participation in Chief Data, Analytics Officers & Influencers, UK 2019 (CDAOI UK 2019) conference from February 26 -28, 2019. CDAOI UK 2019 brings together leading data and analytics decision makers across Europe to network and share ideas on how to overcome emerging data and analytics challenges to strengthen business value.

Brillio's Analytics Practice Head Yogesh Jain will deliver the keynote address on "Soup to Nuts of Modern Data Ecosystem" on February 27 at 12:05PM GMT, along with Caroline Carruthers, co-author of "The Chief Data Analytics Officer". The session will be a deep dive on building, adoption and sustenance of the modern data ecosystem within an enterprise.

As enterprises are dealing with increased variety, velocity and volume of unstructured data at unprecedented levels, these organizations need to re-examine their best practices to manage data in a more cost-effective and scalable way. Jain and Carruthers will share a roadmap to the enablement of an organization model that serves the modern data ecosystem in the right way and creates synergies between data and enterprise vision. "For any enterprise to remain competitive and outperform, data analytics must be at the core of its business strategy," said Jain.

About CDAOI UK 2019

Chief Data, Analytics Officers & Influencers, UK 2019 brings the conversations in data and analytics space from key innovators and leaders. With over 60 expert speakers and 200 data and analytics leaders, the event focuses on strategies for overcoming the core emerging data and analytics challenges. The event enables experience and approach sharing on a CDO level to understand solutions, practices and business value from enterprise data. Engage in discussion groups, case study driven keynote presentations and panel discussions.

Meet us to get a deep dive into how Brillio has partnered with leading enterprises in their data led digital transformation journey. Click here to for a briefing with team Brillio at the event.

About Brillio

Brillio is a leading global digital consulting and technology services company focused on implementation of digital technologies for the world's leading companies. Brillio uses proprietary methodologies to help customers re-imagine their businesses and competitive advantages and then rapidly develops and deploys disruptive industrial-grade digital solutions using UX design, digital applications, big data analytics, cloud, security and digital engineering. The 1,500+ strong Brillio team is based in seven offices across three continents and considers world-class customer satisfaction as its true north. To learn more follow us @brillioglobal and visit our website at brillio.com.

