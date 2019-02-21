The Singapore research institute is using a paste provided by China's Ruxing Technology to increase the efficiency of its monoPoly technology. SERIS believes its solar cell efficiency could be raised to 24%, and module power beyond 345 W.Scientists from the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) have announced an efficiency of 23-23.5% for a monocrystalline PERC solar cell. It has been made possible, they claim, by using a new solar paste provided by China's Guangzhou Ruxing Technology Development Company Ltd. The research team said the paste may enable commercial production of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...