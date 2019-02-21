Silmäasema Oyj: Publishing of Silmäasema's Financial Statement Release for 2018 and invitation to a briefing

Publishing of Silmäasema's Financial Statement Release for 2018 and invitation to a briefing

Silmäasema Oyj

Press Release

21 February 2019 at 12:00 EET

Silmäasema Oyj will publish its Financial Statement Release for 2018 on Thursday 7 March 2019 approximately at 8:00 a.m. EET. The Financial Statement Release and related presentation material will be available on company's website https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations (https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations) after publishing.

Audiocast and conference call for investment analysts and media

A briefing for investment analysts and the media will be arranged on Thursday 7 March 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EET through a live audiocast combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Jussi Salminen and CFO Anu Kankkunen.

Follow the live audiocast at https://silmaasema.videosync.fi/2018-financial-statement-release (https://silmaasema.videosync.fi/2018-financial-statement-release)

Conference call numbers:

Finland +358 (0) 981 710 310 UK +44 333 300 0804 USA +1 631 9131 422 Sweden +46 856 642 651

The participants joining the news conference will be asked to provide the following PIN code: 77721586#

Recording of the audiocast and conference call as well as Finnish audiocast presentations will be later available on the company's website.

Additional information

Mikko Merisaari, Interim Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 521 4055

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Communications

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has over 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as ten stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. Silmäasema's Group net sales were EUR 118.3 million in 2017 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Silmäasema Oyj via Globenewswire

