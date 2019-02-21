Queen Rania Award for Education Entrepreneurship Finalist KAMKALIMA Takes Home Second Place Prize

BEIRUT, Lebanon, February 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Promising EdTech startup wins second place in award organized by the distinguished Queen Rania Foundation

Kamkalima, finalist in the Queen Rania Award for Education Entrepreneurship 2019 comes in second place. The prestigious award, organized by Queen Rania Foundation (QRF), aims to recognize and celebrate education startups in the Arab world who combine social impact with sustainable business models.

From over 400 applications admitted to the competition, three winners were recognized for their outstanding efforts made in educational reform. The winners were selected by an esteemed judging panel of entrepreneurs, educators, and influencers.

"We are both humbled and energized by the recognition we are receiving," says Siroun Shamigian, CEO of Kamkalima. "This comes in addition to the regular feedback we get from students- our youngest users- and their inspiring teachers who are using the platform to re-engineer Arabic classrooms into hubs of excitement, creativity, and critical thinking. These are signs that what we are working hard to deliver is both needed and appreciated."

This win follows a string of successes for the startup, as Kamkalima had recently won Kryptolabs' "EdTech Innovation Start-up Contest 2018" in the Curriculum Applications category. Kamkalima's CEO Siroun Shamigian has also received the prestigious Cartier Women's Initiative Award for the MENA region in 2018.

Kamkalima continues to draw massive attention in the education industry, reaching over 65 schools in 7 countries across the Middle East. It expects to continue scaling and growing to more markets, hoping to reach all Arabic classrooms in the Middle East.

About Kamkalima:

Kamkalima is an Arabic educational platform for learning and teaching in schools. We empower Arabic classrooms with the needed tools, resources, and support to raise a generation of students armed with 21st-century skills, and to inspire teachers to do what they do best, teach. Visit http://www.kamkalima.com for more information.

About the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development:

The Queen Rania Foundation aims to be a leading regional resource and incubator for new and innovative ideas and initiatives in education. We believe that education is the foundation of economic, political and social development. That is why we are focused on identifying gaps and opportunities for developing new education programs, with the aim of influencing policy and creating transformational change on the ground.

