WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
21.02.2019 | 11:40
PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 21

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personMartin Warner
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transactionPurchase
Date Of Transaction20 February 2019
Price (s)1219.7 pence
Volume(s)1,000
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification2,000
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification21 February 2019

