NexPlayer (KOSDAQ:139670) and Nunc have joined forces to bring the highest-quality video player into the Vienna State Opera's Samsung Tizen Smart TV app.

WIENER STAATSOPER Live at Home Vienna State Opera's Livestreaming app - offers 45+ live streams per season as well as a VoD library of operas and ballets performed at the Vienna State Opera, one of the most prestigious opera houses in the world. The app needed a video player that supports stable playback for extended periods (3-5 hours), as well as live subtitle formats that were unavailable with the native Tizen Smart TV app. An intuitive user interface (UI) that works for that works for all Samsung Tizen Smart TVs was crucial. Look for the app 'Wiener Staatsoper Live streaming' in the Samsung TV app store and check how NexPlayer for Tizen has solved this challenge.

NexPlayer for Tizen comes equipped with advanced features including HLS and MPEG-DASH, low latency, subtitles (CEA-608/708, WebVTT, TTML), multiple video/audio tracks, UHD video, and time-shifting. NexPlayer also offers a customizable UI, while allowing service providers (like NUNC) to request new features.

In addition to this attractive feature set, NexPlayer is known for its 24/7 technical support. These are significant advantages over Tizen's native player and a fantastic opportunity for OTT services to deliver premium content on this platform.

NexPlayer exhibits at MWC 2019 in Barcelona from February 25th-28th. Attendees can visit NexPlayer in Hall 8.1 at Booth D59. To learn more, visit nexplayer.com or email warda.allalou@nexplayer.com.

About NexPlayer

NexPlayer is a fully customizable video player for Android, iOS, Smart TVs, STBs, and mobile/desktop browsers used by the most popular video service providers. Features supported by NexPlayer SDK include cutting-edge low latency, customizable ABR to achieve the best quality in every single device, and secure offline playback. NexPlayer is the only player supporting Widevine across all Android and iOS devices with both HLS and MPEG-DASH streaming.

About NUNC

.nunc is a software company focused on live video and data streaming for global media and culture markets. It is targeted to deliver the next-generation live streaming experiences in 4K and 8K Ultra HD image quality. One of the core focus of the company is accessibility features, which include a unique solution to deliver unlimited subtitles in multiple languages during live events. Get in touch, send an email to hello@nunc.at

