Expedia B2B Partnership Brand Contracts With Leading Financial Technology Company to Automate Incoming Payments

Rimilia, a financial technology company, today announced that Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS), Expedia's Business-to-Business partner network, selected Rimilia solutions to automate incoming payments. Rimilia will enable EPS to automate the application of their payments in 20 different currencies to open lodging supply/invoices from all of Expedia Group's hotel, airline, car rental and holiday travel agency partners.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Expedia Group is one of the world's largest online travel companies with nearly $100 billion in gross bookings, $11 billion in revenue and 24,000 employees worldwide1. The Expedia Partner Solutions division supports thousands of travel partners with technology, travel supply and support services.

Jeremy Hayes, Senior Manager for EAC Accounting at Expedia Partner Solutions, stated, "Our team manages cash and collection and applies payments from our travel partners all over the globe in multiple currencies. We have been looking for ways to apply our payments smarter and faster, and Rimilia's innovative technology was the answer."

Rimilia U.S. leader and chief revenue officer, Timothy Ray, said, "Clients like Expedia Partner Solutions are finance pioneers who leverage Rimilia's machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify their complex finance processes. EPS will be able to apply incoming payments more efficiently and accurately resulting in improved cash flow and more rapid growth in their travel partner network."

About Rimilia

Founded in 2008 with offices in Bromsgrove, London, and Denver, Colorado, Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate archaic practices of tracking cash and managing credit collections. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language.

Learn more at us.rimilia.com

1Expedia Group, Inc. results for the year ended December 31, 2018

