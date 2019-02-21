Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 20-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1810.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 1825.92p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1764.44p INCLUDING current year revenue 1780.18p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---