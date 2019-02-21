sprite-preloader
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 20-February-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                491.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              494.42p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

