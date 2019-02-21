Belgard Blends Hardscapes and Nature at Philadelphia Flower Show

Outdoor Living Company to Spotlight Product Offerings at Indoor Flower Show

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / FEBRUARY 21, 2019 / Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, is offering outdoor inspiration for gardening enthusiasts and experts at the Philadelphia Flower Show on March 2 - 10, 2019. Belgard invites visitors into an outdoor retreat to explore the latest innovations in hardscapes and outdoor living. Design and product experts will be available during the show to highlight the latest outdoor trends and product offerings to help homeowners and professionals plan for spring.

Belgard booth visitors will be immersed into an outdoor oasis that features a fireside conversation area, raised planters and an outdoor theater. With a nod to the Philadelphia Flower Show's theme of the Power of Flowers, greenery and flowers will be incorporated throughout the booth.

"We are seeing two key trends sprout up in the outdoor living industry, both of which are highlighted in our booth. First, homeowners are seeking to create fully functional and beautiful outdoor spaces that can provide both entertainment and relaxation. Our goal with the booth is to showcase the multitude of design options available to homeowners for a single outdoor space," says Joe Raboine, Director of Residential Hardscapes. "The second trend is that homeowners are looking for more ways to incorporate natural elements and greenery into their spaces. The booth demonstrates how to marry hardscapes and softscapes to create a relaxing, functional space for everyone."

The booth will feature a wide range of Belgard products, allowing guests to discover their own style as they explore the booth. From seat walls to a linear fireplace, gardening enthusiasts have a wealth of options to incorporate hardscapes into their outdoor design. In addition, the booth will feature several other product samples and eco-design options, such as permeable pavers. Attendees are invited to visit the Belgard booth, located in Exhibit Hall B, next to the Grand Hall entrance.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America's finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing c.85,000 people at c.3,600 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. CRH is the largest building materials company in North America and the second largest worldwide.

