Infant Incubator Market to be Driven by Rising Premature Birth Rate & Growing Awareness Among Individuals About Neonatal Care Units: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The infant incubator market is expected to rise at a higher CAGR of 9.2% by 2022. Premature births and newborns have a great difficulty for regulating their body temperature on various grounds, such as high metabolism arising due to illness, low birth weight, and higher surface volume. Under this context, a neonatal incubator enables good care for newborns. A neonatal incubator is conducive to assure minimum expense of energy of newborn with body temperature under a safe range. It is thus an important component of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) equipment. Incubators are basic tools to lessen the risk of disease and mortality rates, thus providing a sufficient microclimate for newborn infants that can overcome the primary stage of diseases and also controls the skin temperature and humidity.

The drivers for infant incubator market include advances in neonatal care and rising birth rate of premature infants coupled with growing awareness among individuals concerned about neonatal care units. Rising number of installations for NICU units drives the market growth during the forecast period. Product segment for infant incubator market includes neonatal intensive care unit and transport infant incubator. Application segment for infant incubator market includes lower birth weight and genetic defects. End-user segment include birthing centers and neonatal intensive care units.

Geographical segmentation for infant incubator market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for maximum share in the global market coupled with the development in neonatal care to cater to rising rate of premature births. North America and Europe market is likely to gain a significant share due to development in medical science and government initiatives for enhancement of healthcare facilities. The key players in infant incubator market include General Electric Company, Natus Medical Inc, Atom Medical Corporation, Medicor Elektronika Zrt, Fanem Ltd, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Pheonix Medical Systems, Cobams Plc, Dragerwerk AG, Olidef, JW Medical LLC, Fyrom International, Beijing Julongsanyou Technology Co Ltd and Mediprema SAS.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (hospitals, birthing centers, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The report covers forecast and analysis for the infant incubator market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the infant incubator market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the infant incubator market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global infant incubator market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the hospitals, birthing centers, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global infant incubator market.

Key Applications:

Hospitals



Birthing Centers

Key Regions:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors:

ARDO



Atom Medical



AVI Healthcare



Bistos



Cobams



DIXION



Drager



Ertunc ozcan



Fanem



GE Healthcare



GINEVRI



Medicor Elektronika



Natus



Ningbo David



TSE Medical



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will the market size be in 2022?



What are the key factors driving the global infant incubator market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the infant incubator market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

