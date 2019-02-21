

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) said Thursday it is focused on its strategic framework, delivering best in food and health and beauty, using data driven insights underpinned by process and efficiency excellence.



The company plans to maintain a stable trading environment that targets positive same-store sales and stable gross margin, creating efficiencies to deliver operating leverage, investing for the future and returning capital to shareholders.



In 2019, on a full-year comparative basis, excluding the impact of the spin-out of Choice Properties, the company expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its Retail segment in a highly competitive market.



It also projects positive adjusted net earnings growth, investment of about $1.1 billion in capital expenditures, net of proceeds from property disposals and return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases.



Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Common Shares of $0.295 per common share, payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.



It also declared dividend on Second Preferred Shares, Series B of $0.33125 per share, payable on March 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX