Liquid and Simplex partner to offer credit and debit card deposits for cryptocurrency traders

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset platform Liquid announced a partnership with Simplex, a fintech and crypto company focused on fraudless online payment processing solutions, to provide deposit services for Liquid.com in fiat currency using credit and debit cards.

This service allows Liquid customers to use a Visa or Mastercard to deposit EUR, which can be used to buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, or used as a funding currency for margin trading on Liquid.

Support for USD funding will be added next, with other currencies to follow.

"We are extremely excited to be working with Simplex on this fantastic innovation to bring even more flexibility to crypto traders and holders on our Liquid platform. We have already raised the bar by supporting various fiat currencies, but now we can take that one step further by offering Liquid customers the freedom to make quick and easy deposits using their regular credit or debit card. This represents a significant milestone for Liquid as we continue to roll out useful services for our users," said Seth Melamed, Liquid Global Head of Business Development & Sales.

"Our fraudless payment processing solution was designed to reduce entry barriers for all users interested in being a part of the rapidly growing cryptocurrency world," said Nimrod Lehavi, Simplex CEO.

"By offering secure credit and debit card processing for crypto purchases, adoption will continue to rise, expanding the cryptocurrency space as we know it. Our partnership with Liquid will instantly enable thousands of global users to purchase crypto currencies through the Liquid platform in a simple, fast and secure manner."

Liquid has already established itself as the world's largest regulated crypto-fiat platform, with support for fiat currencies such as SGD, USD, AUD, EUR and JPY.

Liquid is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency and audited by Deloitte.

The global fintech company behind Liquid, Quoine, was founded in 2014, and has previously launched two successful crypto exchanges, Qryptos and Quoinex, both of which were merged to create Liquid.

ABOUT SIMPLEX

Simplex is a FinTech company providing guaranteed fraudless payment processing solutions. Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero fraud guarantee - in case of a chargeback, the merchant gets paid by Simplex. The cutting-edge Simplex fraud prevention solution and proprietary state-of-the-art AI technology stops fraudulent transactions and allows more legitimate ones to complete payments with ease and speed while increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their business growth.

Simplex's HQ is located in Israel, with subsidiaries in the UK, US, and Lithuania. Simplex was founded in 2014, and today works with some of the largest crypto exchanges, wallets, and platforms.

ABOUT LIQUID BY QUOINE

Founded in 2014, Quoine is a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid by Quoine combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at Liquid.com

In September 2017, Quoine Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

In October 2017, Quoine became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

In November 2017, Quoine successfully raised 350m Qash (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105m) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. As part of the Liquid platform development, Quoinex and Qryptos was merged into Liquid.

In September 2018, Quoine's historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, was merged and relaunched as Liquid. Liquid is powered by the World Book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs.

As at July 2018, Quoine's trading platforms exceeded USD 50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

Liquid is the world's largest regulated crypto-fiat platform in the world by transaction volume alone. We provide trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

Liquid offers powerful trading features, which include:

Margin trading of up to 25x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

A range of new features and services are being developed as part of the Liquid roadmap , including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

