

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $44.51 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $12.47 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, ARRIS International plc reported adjusted earnings of $133.08 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.79 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $133.08 Mln. vs. $165.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



