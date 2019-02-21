Crop and Hempire Make a 'Big Step Forward' in California With Antler Retail

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today it has signed an agreement with Antler Retail Inc., whereby Hempire and CROP will provide Antler with finished packaged goods under the Antler brand.

Details are as follows:

Unit Wholesale Unit Price No of Units MSRP Total Value of Purchase 1/2 Gram Vape Carts $15.00 10,000 $50 $150,000 1/4 Gram Vape Carts $12.00 4,000 $40 $48,000.00 Infused Cone $10.00 2000 $18 $20,000 Cones $5.00 2000 $10 $10,000.00















Total: US$228,000

Antler recently acquired an approved permit for a cannabis retail location with state wide delivery rights in California. Its US retail location will be in Desert Hot Springs and it has plans to take advantage of the now expanded state-wide nature of its delivery rights. This licence gives Antler the freedom to address a much larger market place without the immense potential overhead of many brick and mortar operations.

CROP and Hempire will provide Antler its home-made brand outside of what Antler anticipates offering from separate self-branded cultivators from all over California. As Antler moves into additional US states, the supply agreement will be amended to bring the Antler Home brand to each State Antler enters.

Payment for the initial order will be converted to shares in Antler Retail at CAD$0.20 per unit by issuance of 1.5 million units with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at CAD$0.75 exercisable for a period of 12 months.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "We believe it is a prudent move for our company to convert our finished products into shares of Antler retail. We see this as an opportunity to not only assist Antler in entering additional states, but also as a big step forward in further establishing CROP's retail presence in a key market, while making what we believe will be a very sound investment."

About CROP

Crop is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

