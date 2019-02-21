Global Bauxite Mining Market Will Reach US$ 20,661.9 Mn by the End of the 2026, Says PMR

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PMR has released a new market study on "Bauxite Mining Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026", which does a deep dive analysis of the global Bauxite Mining market for the next eight years. The report evaluates all key macroeconomic factors. The report on Bauxite Mining market also discusses the dynamics in the global Bauxite Mining market and also analyses the latest trends and opportunities across the value chain of the Bauxite Mining market.

The global Bauxite Mining market is estimated to have been valued at US$ 12,423.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.6% and reach a value of US$ 20,661.9 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, the global market is anticipated to create total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 8,238.1 Mn between 2018 & 2026.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3299

Bauxite Mining Market: Overview

Bauxite is a rock with high aluminum content. It is the primary ore from which aluminum is extracted. Bauxite is one of the most abundant elements on earth. It contains nearly 25%-30% of alumina. Bauxite is generally found in the belt around the equator. It occurs mostly in tropical & subtropical regions, in horizontal layers beneath a few meters of the overburden. Bauxite is a mixture of aluminum hydroxides, clay minerals, hydrous aluminum oxides and insoluble materials, such as hematite, magnetite, quartz, goethite and siderite. Aluminum minerals in Bauxite include gibbsite Al(OH)3, diaspore, AlO(OH) and boehmite AlO(OH).

Furthermore, in the global market of Bauxite Mining, some of the top Bauxite Mining countries are Australia, China, Guinea, Brazil & India. These countries are the top 5 Bauxite Mining countries and held 86.2% share in the total production of Bauxite globally in 2017. Similarly, the top 5 Bauxite consuming countries are China, Brazil, Australia, India & Russia. These countries held 81% share in total Bauxite consumption in 2017.

Request a TOC of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3299

Bauxite Mining Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

The global primary aluminum production increased by 5.8% in 2017. The outlook for the aluminum industry continues to be positive in spite of the ongoing political uncertainty due to various political stances, such as import tariffs by the U.S. on aluminum, Brexit and concerns that China, as the world's leading producer of aluminium and its semi-finished products, might increase its exports to the European markets.

Bauxite is the key aluminium containing ore with more than 35% to 40% of aluminium content. Thus, due to increasing primary aluminum production, demand for Bauxite is expected to rise significantly in future.

However, Bauxite Mining has a direct impact on nature and surroundings. Air pollution, water pollution and soil & food contamination are the major after-effects of Bauxite Mining.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3299

Bauxite Mining Market: Forecast

By region, China is projected to dominate the Bauxite Mining market in terms of consumption. Moreover, China is the world's largest producer of aluminium products across the globe. This also makes the region the most important consumer of Bauxite and alumina, both of which are required for the manufacturing of aluminium products. The country is projected to grow at a prominent CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and is also expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By application, in terms of value & volume both, the production of alumina segment is expected to dominate the global Bauxite Mining market throughout the projected period. The alumina application segment in the Bauxite Mining market is projected to create incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 7,845.5 Mn between 2018 & 2026.

Bauxite Mining Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market players directly involved in the Bauxite Mining market are Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto Plc, National Aluminium Company Limited, Australian Bauxite Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Norsk Hydro ASA, Metro Mining Ltd, ASHAPURA GROUP OF INDUSTRIES, The Aluminium Corporation of China and United Company Rusal PLC, among others.

Browse Research Release at @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/bauxite-mining-market.asp

The Global Bauxite Mining Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Bauxite Mining Market, By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Other APAC

& Other APAC Middle East & Africa

Browse More:Chemicals and Nanomaterials Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Global Bauxite Mining Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/bauxite-mining-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/bauxite-mining-market.asp F2/N2 Gas Mixture Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/f2-n2-gas-mixture-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/f2-n2-gas-mixture-market.asp Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/specialty-cosmetic-ingredients-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353



Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com