

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in German trading after the telecom giant reported Thursday a net loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, despite increased revenues.



Looking ahead, the company said its 2019 forecast shows undiminished growth momentum. For fiscal 2019, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of around 23.9 billion euros, compared to last year's pro forma 23.2 billion euros, and revenues to grow slightly from 76.4 billion euros.



Chairman of the board of management Tim Höttges said, 'We have already set the bar for the next few years. On average, revenue is expected to increase by one to two percent per year by 2021, adjusted EBITDA by two to four percent, and free cash flow by around ten percent.'



For the fourth quarter, net loss was 431 million euros, compared to profit of 1.33 billion euros last year. The prior year results were benefited by U.S. tax reform gain.



Adjusted net profit was 796 million euros, compared to 2.66 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.17 euro, compared to 0.56 euro last year.



Revenue, however, grew 5.7 percent to 20.26 billion euros from 19.16 billion euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was 5.65 billion euros, up 12.6%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding US was 3.11 billion euros, up 3.3%.



Further, the company announced that dividend would be increased to 70 euro cents per share from 65 euro cents.



In Germany, Deutsche Telekom shares were trading at 14.36 euros, down 1.47 percent.



