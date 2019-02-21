Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced its showcase of Open Network Disruption technologies at Mobile World Congress 2019. Radisys and its ecosystem partners are enabling service providers to transform their networks with open, software-centric, disaggregated and intelligent RAN and Media Analytics solutions that accelerate innovation and time-to-market. Radisys will demonstrate its open telecom solutions in Hall 5, Stand 5I61, and in partner booths throughout the show floor.

Radisys' open and disaggregated solution showcase at MWC includes the following:

4G/5G Acceleration: A leader in Open RAN industry initiatives, Radisys will demonstrate its first-to-market, 3GPP Release 15 compliant MobilityEngine 5G Software Suite that delivers to service providers a path to 5G with support for both Non-standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) deployments. In addition, it will showcase various market-leading demonstrations with ecosystem partners. Radisys and Foxconn will demonstrate a 5G connected video surveillance solution with facial recognition deployed at the intelligent edge for Smart Cities. The end-to-end solution uses Radisys' 4G eNB and 5G gNB software and Foxconn's BBU, RRH and MEC applications for Industrial IoT. Radisys Stand: Hall 5, Stand 5I61. Radisys is participating in the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) unique disaggregated network demo that highlights the interoperability of seven different TIP projects to deliver an end-to-end framework for the Core, Transport and RAN. The demo will feature a complete OpenRAN framework, showcasing disaggregation in a multi-vendor environment with Radisys 4G BBU software running on x86 common platform, and other network elements from ecosystem vendors such as an RRH from Baicells. In addition to providing the stack for 4G/5G, Radisys performed end-to-end system integration to create a multi-vendor interoperable solution.

"Our service provider customers and ecosystem partners are together committed to disrupting their networks with open architectures and disaggregated and virtualized solutions to meet the bandwidth and latency demands of 5G services and applications," said Natasha Tamaskar, vice president, Global Marketing and Sales Strategy, Radisys. "Radisys is a leader in the open ecosystems that are driving this technology revolution, and our enabling technologies for 5G, wired and wireless access technologies, and media analytics and innovation delivered as integrated, deployment-ready solutions is paving the way. Open is Now."

