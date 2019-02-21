Collaboration enhances 4G 5G connectivity for AT series asset trackers from NimbeLink

Polte Corporation, the leader in advanced Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solutions, and NimbeLink, a leading provider of cellular Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced a new initiative to embed Polte's location software on NimbeLink's AT2 and AT4 asset trackers. NimbeLink will leverage Polte's agreement with Sequans to embed Polte software on the Sequans (NYSE: SQNS) Monarch platform.

NimbeLink's newly launched AT4 is a compact, rechargeable, dust and water-resistant asset tracker. The AT4 operates from -20°C to +60°C and features the latest LTE-M/NB-IoT cellular technology, as well as Wi-Fi for both indoor and outdoor environments. The AT2 series features a ruggedized enclosure with temperature, humidity and motion sensors for a broad range of use cases. The series is configured to work on GPS, Wi-Fi and cellular networks in the US and Europe.

Polte's C-LoC solution leverages available 4G 5G signals and the cloud to enable highly-accurate location indoors and outdoors. Polte's patented algorithms offload location calculations from the device and compute in the cloud instead reducing time- to-market while significantly outperforming other cellular location solutions available in the market.

Polte CEO Ed Chao explained, "NimbeLink's robust AT2 and AT4 asset trackers are ideally suited for Polte's software-only C-LoC technologies, which will enhance the capabilities of NimbeLink's trackers." Chao continued, "The demand for cost effective, long battery life IoT trackers will continue to rise dramatically, and rapid time-to-market and easy-to-deploy IoT solutions will be a key driver for the marketplace."

Scott Schwalbe, CEO and Co-Founder of NimbeLink, said, "Polte's ability to hybridize with GPS and Wi-Fi on our AT2 and AT4 asset trackers makes their C-LoC solution especially interesting to add a rich feature set to our devices." Schwalbe continued, "We're intrigued to explore leveraging the advantages of Polte's CAT-M cellular IoT solution to help deliver IoT devices that are cost effective with a long battery life."

Polte will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 25-28, where NimbeLink's devices can be seen. For more information, visit https://polte.com.

About PoLTE Corporation

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Polte is the leader in Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solutions. Leveraging 4G 5G signals, Polte's cloud-based platform powers Internet of Things (IoT) devices with real-time location determination as they move between indoor and outdoor environments.

About NimbeLink

NimbeLink is the world's most trusted partner for edge-based cellular connectivity solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). NimbeLink makes certified Skywire cellular modems that are pin-compatible and future-proof and enable OEMs to dramatically reduce their cellular development time. In addition, NimbeLink develops and markets complete edge-to-enterprise Asset-Tracking Solutions that are precisely configured to your use cases.

