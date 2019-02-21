

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF AG (HOCFF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2018 nominal net profit rose by 29% to 541 million euros, which includes a 84 million euros contribution from the 20% stake in Abertis from June to December 2018. Earnings per share was 8.27 euros compared to 6.55 euros. Operational net profit, which excludes non-operational impacts and the Abertis contribution, increased by 15% year on year to 521 million euros, at the top end of the company's guidance range of 470 million euros to 520 million euros. Operational earnings per share was 7.97 euros compared to 7.04 euros.



Adjusting for foreign exchange rate movements, fiscal 2018 sales were 11% higher year on year at 23.9 billion euros, or up 6% in nominal terms. The year-end order book was at 47.3 billion euros, increased by 7% year on year on an exchange rate adjusted basis.



For the fourth-quarter, operational earnings per share was 2.16 euros compared to 2.05 euros. Sales were at 6.48 billion euros, up 6.3% from previous year.



For 2019, HOCHTIEF expects to achieve an operational net profit in the range of 640 million euros to 680 million euros.



HOCHTIEF will propose a dividend of 4.98 euros per share for 2018, an increase of 47% compared to 2017.



