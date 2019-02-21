Details are few at this stage, with a site for the big project still to be selected, although the Bangladeshi government has confirmed the tariff for electricity produced by the plant will be $0.095/kWh.The United Arab Emirates will invest in a 100 MW solar plant in Bangladesh in a deal signed by Khaled Mahmood, chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum. Mahmood told pv magazine a 400-acre project site is yet to be selected, adding: "UAE officials will soon visit Bangladesh for [a] feasibility study and finalizing the site. [Locating] barren ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...