

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are focusing on the major economic data to be published on Thursday, especially the Jobless Claims, Existing Home Sales as well as Durable Goods Orders.



Asian shares finished broadly down, while European shares are trading mostly lower.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures point Wall Street to open in a negative territory.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 30 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 8.25 points.



The U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow rose 63.12 points or 0.2 percent to 25,954.44, the Nasdaq inched up 2.30 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,489.07 and the S&P 500 edged up 4.94 points or 0.2 percent to 2,784.70.



On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.0 percent, while it grew 0.8 percent in the previous month.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 225K while it was 239K in the previous week.



Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey report for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 20.2, down from 23.8 in the previous month.



The Producer Price Index or PPI-FD for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 14.0 percent, while grew 17.0 percent in the prior month.



The Markit Economics' flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for February will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.4, slightly down from 54.5 in the prior month.



The National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales Data for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.040 million, up from 4.990 million in December, 2018.



The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.1 percent, while it slipped 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 78 bcf.



EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 11.00 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were up 3.6 million barrels and Gasoline were up 0.4 million barrels.



Two -year, five year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.028 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $31.3 billion.



In the corporate sector, Hormel Foods Corp. reported a 20 percent decline in profit for the first quarter from last year, when results were aided by a benefit related to the U.S. tax reform. Looking ahead, the branded food company reiterated its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.



First-quarter net earnings attributable to the Austin, Minnesota-based company declined to $241.43 million or $0.44 per share from $303.11 million or $0.56 per share in the year-ago period. Net sales for the quarter grew 1.2 percent to $2.36 billion from $2.33 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $2.39 billion for the quarter.



Asian stocks finished Thursday's trading mixed. Chinese shares gave up early gains to end modestly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 9.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,751.80, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 115.87 points or 0.4 percent to 28,629.92.



Japanese shares rose for a fourth consecutive session. The Nikkei 225 Index fluctuated before ending up 32.74 points or 0.2 percent at 21,464.23. The broader Topix closed marginally higher at 1,613.50.



Australian markets closed near their day's highs. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 42.70 points or 0.7 percent to 6,139.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 38.80 points or 0.6 percent at 6,214.60.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 1.42 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 21.89 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 65.02 points or 0.90 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 42.69 points or 0.46 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.08 percent.



