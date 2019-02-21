

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $59.54 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $22.60 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $55.18 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $602.96 million from $548.25 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $55.18 Mln. vs. $52.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $602.96 Mln vs. $548.25 Mln last year.



